Even in a pandemic world, the suffering of the people of Yemen stands out. Since 2015, a war between native Houthi rebels and a coalition led by Saudi Arabia has turned this already impoverished country on the Arabian peninsula into a conflict zone. Airstrikes have killed many civilians and destroyed much of the country's infrastructure. A blockade has limited incoming supplies. Lacking access to adequate food and clean water, millions of Yemeni people face starvation and disease.
The United States has provided weapons, ammunition, equipment maintenance, refueling service, intelligence and targeting assistance that enables Saudi Arabia to continue dropping bombs on Yemen. In recognition of our government's complicity in this war and its dreadful consequences, the current U.S. Congress has passed a resolution to remove our armed forces from unauthorized operations in Yemen, as well as several resolutions to reduce the flow of arms to Saudi Arabia and its ally, the United Arab Emirates.
Unfortunately, all of these resolutions were vetoed by President Trump. Also, this spring, the United States Agency for International Development suspended much of its funding for humanitarian assistance in northern Yemen, where the majority of the population lives, because of concerns over Houthi interference with relief efforts.
In order to reduce the violence and give much needed help to the Yemeni people, I am urging our senators, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, to do the following: Oppose arms sales to Saudi Arabia, lead an effort in the Senate for a joint congressional resolution invoking the War Powers Act to end U.S. support of the Saudi war on Yemen and insist on the restoration of USAID humanitarian funding for Yemen.
Colleen Vachuska
Comfrey
