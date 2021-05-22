We are witnessing a genocide. An indigenous people are being stripped of their land, forced into ghettos, and systematically slaughtered.
Some of them fight back, and when they do they are met with hellish reprisal that kills men, women and children alike. These dying people are called Palestinians, and their oppressors are the Israelis.
A common argument you hear to justify this crime is that the issue is too complicated to pick a side. This is the line the oppressors want you to believe. In truth, it is very simple.
Israel — a manufactured country composed of wealthy Europeans and Americans, and their descendants — stole the native peoples’ land, and continues to murder them en masse. It is a battle of rich against poor, white against brown, settlers versus natives.
Many Palestinians peacefully protest this violence, and they are shot, beaten and gassed by Israeli authorities. Many Palestinians fight back against this oppression. When they do, they are derided as violent extremists.
If your home were taken away, your family members targeted and killed, your rights unrecognized by the most powerful countries on earth, would you feel the need to fight back? If so, morality dictates that you are justified and indeed brave.
Liberals should be appalled at the blatant racism of the Israelis, conservatives at the disregard for Palestinians’ property rights, and socialists at the horrific oppression of the poor at the hands of unscrupulous capitalists.
The Holocaust was a horrific tragedy. A crime we must never forget. We are witnessing another crime right now.
Will we do anything to stop it?
Jack Lindsay
Mankato
