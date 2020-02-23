Donald J. Trump, our supreme leader (in his mind) is out of control.
Taxpayers continue to fund his golf/rallies lifestyle. He does little else. His lies are growing exponentially.
Almost no legislation has been passed in his reign other than his 2017 tax law, which he bragged was a Christmas present to his wealthy friends. Corporations are also enjoying the benefits of this law. For the rest of us, not so much.
Many books have been published laying out his corruption, his cronyism, his lack of control, his unwillingness to surround himself with competent help, his retaliation against his perceived enemies, his total disregard for truth, his denial of climate change, his rolling back of anything associated with Obama and other predecessors of his.
His tweets, his rallies, his press conferences all show him to be an amoral, incompetent individual. Networks have to bleep some of his rhetoric. People have to keep their children away from the TV. His turn-over of people rival fast-food restaurants. There aren’t a lot of people he hasn’t derided or called names.
Now he is forming a commission to find more people to be pardoned.
If he should lose the 2020 election (we can only hope), can you imagine the surge of pardons that will follow?
We need to undo almost everything that Trump has touched before it’s too late for our planet, our country, our states, and all Americans.
Donald Daggett
Mankato
