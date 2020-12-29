As Minnesotans, we need each other now more than ever. With our frontline health-care workers overwhelmed with record COVID-19 cases in hospitals and even more people expected to die before the vaccine can be fully distributed, now it is time to do what it takes to care for our neighbors, especially our most vulnerable.
Not wearing a mask, distancing or gathering in defiance of health guidelines does not make the pandemic go away. It elongates it and creates preventable suffering.
This hurts learning when schools are closed and our small businesses can not open safely. Families watch loved ones die unnecessarily and the vaccine can not save lives or bring us closer to normal.
People are right to be frustrated about our situation. Some politicians chose to downplay the pandemic and divide the country, then stall negotiations by refusing to provide aid to Americans drowning further in a system already rigged against them.
GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell held negotiations for ransom to essentially provide a get out of jail free card to corporations from responsibility in keeping their workers safe. They deserve the blame, not the commonsense health measures that had to be made following their failures.
To deal with this problem, Minnesotans must demand that as we mask up, shop local, check-in, and do whatever we can to keep each other safe and well and that our leaders do the same.
This means investing in us by providing $1,200 survival checks to all adults and $500 for dependents, rejecting false substitutions for them like unemployment benefits and supporting funding local governments providing services we need. Together, we can make this work for us all.
Chris Russert
Mankato
