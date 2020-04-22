For everyone who resists the temptation to make a global health phenomenon a platform to spew their political name-calling campaign, thanks.
For those working to get us through, including health-care providers, tellers and stockers, truckers, farmers, and yes, our elected officials (regardless of party) who are doing their best to make policy with no playbook; thanks. For all of you who are looking at facts and not relying on the deplorable, self-serving headlines that serve only to divide us and sell commercials, thanks.
In addressing this challenge, like any challenge, we are better when we look at facts from all sides, consider options and make reasoned, balanced decisions. No decision will be perfect because the unfortunate truth is that no matter what we do, open, close, spend, save, people suffer and some will die.
I have my opinions about what we should do but they are just my opinion and they change as new facts come to light. I hope you look at real facts form your own opinion vs. blindly adopting someone else's based on your political affiliation or the sensationalized misinformation peddled by the media sources from both aisles that call themselves "news."
But more than anything I hope you respect the opinion of others, give them the benefit of the doubt, question your own opinion, be humble and caring enough to consider that reasonable good people might disagree and that your preferred solution might not be the only or even the best one.
In a few short weeks too many have moved from a united front to a name calling mob. For all of those earnestly working and rooting for everyone, thanks.
Scott Bergs
Mankato
