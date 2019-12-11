Out of curiosity, I downloaded Countable — the app that keeps track of bills in Congress and how our members vote.
I discovered that Rep. Jim Hagedorn voted against equal pay, against reinstating the Violence Against Women Act, against a bill that would eliminate junk insurance and get generic meds to market sooner.
He voted against net neutrality, against a clean water bill and against a bill to reform campaign finance, government ethics and voter protection. He also voted against providing humane treatment at the southern border and against protecting our elections from foreign interference.
At a town hall in Worthington, Hagedorn told us that he went to Washington to support President Trump. He also claimed that high drug prices are caused by middlemen and not the drug companies. He continues to defend the drug companies.
KAAL-TV reported that Hagedorn calls price negotiations with drug companies a form of socialized medicine. When voters expressed their outrage, he walked back his statement.
I intend to continue to keep track of how Hagedorn votes and I hope you do, too. We need to decide whether he actually represents our interests.
Cathy Buxengard
Worthington
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.