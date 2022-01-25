If you mix household bleach with the wrong household cleanser, you can get a very caustic and dangerous reaction. With humans, if you mix the right amount of fear with the right amount of ignorance, you end up about where we are politically right now in this country of ours.
If you stir the pot hard enough and long enough, you can transform fear into rage and hatred. Ignorance can be transformed into a total lack of compassion for people who disagree with your views and leave you unable to tell truth from lies. You can be radicalized to the point where you do and say things that are totally out of character for you.
A lot of our information sources have been bought up by rich and powerful people. Using divisive issues like abortion, gun control, immigration, gay rights and racial equity, they have been churning out a barrage of incendiary half- truths and outright lies that would rival the Nazi propaganda machine.
The very rich and the very powerful are very wary of a true democracy. They are not very good at sharing and the idea of one person one vote and everyone being equal does not have much appeal to them.
Their personalities usually make them unelectable so they are not that interested in fair elections. They do not want the common citizens working together to solve our problems. They want us divided.
Our political system requires huge sums of money to be elected to high office. The rich have succeeded in supplying the money to put people in positions of power and then those senators and representatives are beholden to their contributors.
If we do not find a way to take the influence of money out of campaigns, we are headed down a very dangerous path.
Patrick Duenwald
St. Peter
