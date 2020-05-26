Do you care about yourself, your neighbor, your co-worker, your 3-month-old granddaughter, your dad or your grandfather?

Wear a mask.

Do you care about the clerk at C&S Supply when you pick up some nails?

Wear a mask.

Do you care about the young mother with children and the grandmother in line with you at Cub Foods.

Stay 6 feet apart and wear a mask.

Do you care about the Menards worker who is a student, and mother and working two jobs? Wear a mask.

Do you care about your friend’s dad who is in assisted living where a resident may have tested positive for COVID-19

Wear a mask.

Don’t have a mask? Wear a scarf, a t-shirt; Ask your neighbor for a mask.

Have friends that don’t read the paper?

Cut this out and hand it to them.

Care and respect yourself and everyone.

Wear a mask.

Patti and Rick Kramlinger

North Mankato

