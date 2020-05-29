I am a spokesperson for a group of senior citizens who are at risk for our lives if we contract COVID-19. Right now, as the number of cases and deaths are increasing in Minnesota. It takes an act of courage to enter a public facility.
As stores have re-opened, we are alert to the safety precautions that are in place at various establishments. We appreciate special hours for seniors, sanitized carts and surfaces, the wearing of masks by employees and customers, and measures to promote social distancing. It is a special bonus when hand sanitizers are available for customer use. But, we are very concerned about the businesses that are not taking precautions.
We have decided to be proactive by establishing the strategy to phone the business establishment in advance to ask about their safety measures. If the business does not promote social distancing, if their employees do not properly wear face masks, and if other shoppers are not required to wear masks, we will not shop there. We want our health, as well as our business, to be valued.
Wearing masks is not a partisan issue; it is a health necessity. When we wear masks, it is out of respect for others to protect them from the possibility that we might be carriers of Covid-19.
Likewise, we would ask that others take our welfare into consideration by providing the barrier of a mask over their mouths and noses. It is time to set aside vanity and practice respect for all the members of our community since “we are all in this together.”
Linda Good
Cleveland
