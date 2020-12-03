Plato once wrote in order to have knowledge, one must also have justified true belief. Each of these terms are necessary for the existence of knowledge.
In response to the recent opinion piece, I agree, election integrity is a pillar of democracy. But while you say the current examination of this presidential election threatens democracy, I contend it is testing it and the process will only make our democracy stronger regardless the outcome of the election.
The fact is the founding fathers anticipated such events and the Constitution allows for just the exact process occurring now. Recall Bush vs. Gore took nearly four months to settle. So, to say there is no evidence is rushing the process and spreading your own piece of disinformation.
I would think the rest of the world, instead of questioning our democracy right now, might be marveling at the fact that we can have such disagreements over a transition of power with no violence or shots fired as so many times happens in other countries.
I also agree President Donald Trump should have allowed the GSA to begin its processes. But the simple fact of the matter is that the media does not elect the new president. The Electoral College, after receipt, count and certification of the votes by the U.S. Senate makes the election final.
Many different things can happen along this path per the Constitution. The public should welcome close scrutiny of our election process in order for all citizens to trust the process. If Biden is truly intent on unifying the country, he should also be welcoming the scrutiny but as yet we have heard nothing from him.
Mike Dittrich
Mankato
