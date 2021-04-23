George Floyd is dead, Derek Chauvin is in prison. Is there something there to celebrate?
Justice has been served, but a human being died and another human being, flawed as he is, will probably die in prison. What is there, in that scenario, to celebrate? It is all very sad.
We are are on a very long journey to true humanity, and this is a very small step.
A guilty verdict on evidence such as this — a videotape of a knee on the neck of a virtually helpless man under the control of four officers with a fifth nearby and whose "resistance " was limited to not wanting to be forced into a squad — even saying "Thank you" when "allowed" to be laid on his side on the pavement.
Seeing this as a victory for Floyd, Chauvin's ego kicked in and he insisted on him being placed and kept face down, handcuffed, completely helpless and unable to breathe. Having police officers, including the chief, testifying against Chauvin was a rare bonus for the prosecution.
To consider this as a victory for racial justice is like celebrating Lebron James defeating me one-on-one.
Is this progress? Yes. But it is a very low bar on which to declare a victory for racial justice. This is a small hallelujah. The amen will arrive when our color doesn't really matter — when my whiteness no longer gives me privilege.
I will gladly take my chances with being treated equally with people that don't look like me. This verdict does not even get us close to that. But it is a step.
Thank you, state of Minnesota, for giving us a hallelujah. It is a small step toward our amen.
Gene Biewen
Mankato
