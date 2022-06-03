I lived in Mankato from 1968 to 1979, while teaching biology at Mankato State College. Then jobs took us up to the Twin Cities.
I love Mankato and still visit. I was pleased to see recent Free Press pieces on climate change. The May 6 article on homegrown bio fuels stressed cutting our carbon footprint, while helping the farm economy. New Ulm Mayor Terry Sveine’s piece on the impact climate change is already having locally with floods and droughts showed that this is not something that will happen; it is here now year over year. And, I would add, it not only impacts New Ulm, but also large swatches of the country and world.
We are far beyond short term weather fluctuations. We are well into climate change: record-breaking temperatures around the world; rainfall changes causing wide-spread floods and droughts; ice sheets and polar ice melting; and oceans rising
This is climate change. It is real. We must think seriously about reducing our carbon footprint.
Ironically, the current spike in gas prices could change the way we drive our cars, and I hope, speed more carbon-free production of electricity to push us more rapidly to electric and hybrid vehicles, and dare we hope, a return to good public transit?
Please contact your state and federal legislators asking for quick action on legislation that slows our impact on climate change. We need to act fast. It really can be done.
Devora Molitor
West St. Paul
