As a former deputy assigned to the River Valley Drug Task Force from 2011 to 2016, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside both Jeff Wersal and Paul Barta. I’ve experienced each man’s leadership, character, and decision making. I consider both mentors and feel honored having served with each.
I believe both men to be capable successors to Sheriff Brad Peterson. However, if asked who would be the best sheriff, the answer is Wersal, and I’ll tell you why.
Wersal epitomizes servant leadership. He consistently puts the needs of others before his own. For that reason alone, Wersal not Barta, received the endorsement of the Blue Earth County deputies. It’s why so many in his community passionately support him.
Wersal empowers those around him. He encourages and grows his people. He’s a man of integrity, a man of his peers. He is never afraid to admit wrong when others were right. He doesn’t pretend to be something he’s not and speaks his mind without fear of reproach.
Wersal will always do the right thing, even if it’s the tough choice and the least popular. He doesn’t see the world as black and white. He’s guided by reason and is a sound decision maker. He’s a team leader who knows how to listen when communicating with people.
He not only possesses the technical, emotional, and practical skills required for the job of sheriff, he embodies servant leadership. There is no greater quality appropriate for someone serving at the highest levels of law enforcement.
There is a clear choice here. It’s Wersal for sheriff.
Nick Smith
Richfield
