I’m writing this letter to show support for Blue Earth County sheriff candidate Jeff Wersal.
As a law enforcement supervisor myself, I’ve been on both sides of the coin and have experienced what great leadership looks like.
Having had the pleasure of working for Jeff, with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, I got a first-hand look at how a true leader leads from the front and not from the back.
Jeff continually exuded leadership, compassion and the knowledge it takes to be an effective, caring, and well-rounded leader. Jeff is tirelessly concerned with providing public safety and is engaged and involved in the community by public speaking for various agencies, groups, or initiatives, and speaking at drug talks throughout the community, and schools, trying to educate our youth on the current drug trends, and of course, dangers.
But, for me, what stands out the most, Jeff truly cares for his community as a whole and the wonderful people that make up that community. Jeff is humble and exudes compassion, which is often missing in today’s law enforcement climate.
The list of qualifications is vast, but come November, I urge you to vote for Jeff Wersal for sheriff!
Lee Longoria
Grand Rapids
