It is with great pride that I write this letter in support of Jeff Wersal for Blue Earth County sheriff.
I have worked in law enforcement for 11 years. I left employment with the Mankato Department of Public Safety in 2020 at the rank of sergeant. I continue to serve our community as a law enforcement officer.
Three of those years were spent working with Commander Wersal on the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force. I am well versed on both candidates and the needs of our community.
Leadership is an action. Those who lead do not use others for their sole benefit, they empower them. Leadership is about serving others. This is how I would describe Commander Wersal’s leadership; empowering, not overpowering.
Commander Wersal has dedicated his life to serving and protecting our community, unwavering in his mission to ensure our families can grow up in an environment without fear. Public safety is his mission.
Deterring crime and helping those with addiction and mental health issues is his driving force. Taking care of his staff is always at the forefront.
Commander Wersal has unanimously received the Blue Earth County Deputies union endorsement. The sheriff's office staff have chosen him to be their sheriff, their leader. This speaks volumes!
Wersal has also been a Blue Earth County resident much longer than the other candidate, who only moved to Blue Earth County in 2017 from Nicollet County.
On Nov. 8, think about who is still out in the community working to keep Blue Earth County residents safe. We do not need another manager in law enforcement, we need a leader. Wersal for sheriff!
Sam McGinnis
Eagle Lake
