I write this letter in support of Jeff Wersal for Blue Earth County sheriff.
I have worked with Wersal for the past 14 years of my 23-year law enforcement career. He has been my partner, supervisor, mentor and colleague.
I can tell you that Wersal has what it takes to manage, lead and be your next sheriff. He is a proven leader as the commander of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force. He has the support of his team, board of directors and the communities he serves.
Wersal manages the budget in the drug task force and reports monthly to the board of directors on his budget. He also has to report arrests and activity to that board. He has always received outstanding feedback from the work his team does in the four county area he serves.
One thing you won’t see Wersal do is refer to himself when it’s a positive outcome. He always acknowledges his team's work and successes. That’s an attribute of a natural leader.
When you look at the right sheriff candidate to vote for, remember these things as you are doing your research. A resume is important, but the content of their character and the direction of their moral compass is the most important.
I personally know. He possesses the leadership skills and abilities, he has the support of the staff and has the support of the community to be your next Blue Earth County Sheriff.
Please support Wersal for Blue Earth County sheriff on Nov. 8.
Jeremy Brennan
Courtland
