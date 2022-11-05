Having worked in law enforcement for 29 years, I have worked with Jeff Wersal for the past 21 years. He possesses both the skills and ability to successfully lead the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.
An effective leader has the ability to communicate and connect with individuals, regardless of who they are. As Wersal worked his way up through the ranks, I have on numerous occasions witnessed the empathy and compassion that he has for the people he encounters, whether they are the victim of a crime or someone who needs help turning their life around. He treats everyone the same.
Wersal puts the needs of others before his own and subscribes to a selfless service leadership style. His leadership style is admired and respected by his co-workers, thus leading him to receive the unanimous endorsement from the deputies’ union. As a result of his proven leadership, he is the one they respect, have confidence in and want to work for.
Wersal understands the importance of giving back to the community as well as engaging the youth of our county, as they are our future. He serves as the youth chair of the Blue Earth County Pheasants Forever Chapter, where he works actively to educate our youth on the importance of conservation.
As drug task force commander, he speaks at community events to increase awareness of current drug and crime trends. He is passionate about removing these dangerous drugs from our streets, putting violent offenders in jail and making our communities safer for everyone.
I am confident that Wersal is the best candidate to serve as the next Blue Earth County sheriff.
Tim Mohr
St. Peter
