Blue Earth County Sheriff’s candidate Jeff Wersal is supported by his family, friends and colleagues, many of whom gave up their summer weekends to walk in seven Blue Earth County community parades.
The outpouring of support from those communities which displayed Wersal for Sheriff signs and T- shirts was energizing and appreciated.
Since Jeff announced his candidacy in March, unsolicited requests for Wersal signs and shirts and financial support received through donations by many who don’t even know him have been humbling.
Deputies and investigators, who are the public face of the sheriff’s office, want to work for him because they believe in him. Why?
As his mom, I’d like voters to know these things about him. As a kid he was honest, followed the rules and respected his elders — and still does. As an adult, he’s respectful and respected, loyal, energetic, truthful, has a great work ethic, is a people pleaser, good listener, straight shooter, problem solver, decision maker and admired by his family.
When our family recently suffered the loss of his twin brother, Jeff was a rock for our family despite his grief and responsibilities of attending to his brother’s affairs. He gets things done and is possessed with a pretty good sense of humor. People just like to be in his company.
His professional qualifications, dedication, and experience serving as drug task force commander for seven years speak volumes as to how much he cares for the safety of the citizens of Blue Earth County. He is a candidate of character and has been working toward the opportunity to serve as your sheriff his entire career.
Your vote for Jeff Wersal would be a service to your community and greatly appreciated.
Chris Wersal
Cleveland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.