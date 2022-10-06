I write this letter proud to support Commander Jeff Wersal for Blue Earth County sheriff.
After serving in the United States Marine Corps, I returned to Minnesota and became employed as a corrections officer at the Blue Earth County Jail from 2017 until 2020. In my time as an officer in the jail, I became well versed on both candidates, as both have been in the community for some time.
Commander Wersal truly exemplifies what it means to be a leader, and he cares about serving the community above all else. He has spent his career doing just that and still does it with passion and enthusiasm, even after all he’s seen and done.
The same simply cannot be said for the other candidate. Commander Wersal was the one that was in the jail, chatting with officers or inmates. Sometimes involving work, and sometimes just taking the time get to know you.
The same cannot be said for the other candidate. With the jail struggling to find officers, new leadership and new ideas are needed!
It came as no surprise to hear that Commander Wersal received the overwhelming and full support of the deputies union. They understand the type of the leader they need both as officers and community members and see those qualities in Commander Wersal.
Someone that will lead from the front. I couldn’t agree more, that it’s Commander Jeff Wersal. Get out Nov. 8 and vote for Jeff Wersal for sheriff!
Zachary McGinnis
Charlotte, N.C.
