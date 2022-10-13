My name is Michael McGinnis, licensed alcohol and drug counselor from 1975 to the present. I was part owner of Addiction Recovery Technologies, Inc. until 2018.
Most of my duties focused on working with at-risk students and their families in the Mankato, St. Clair and St. Peter middle schools and high schools. It was through community activities associated with my work I came to know Jeff Wersal.
We worked together on community education on substance use and participation on broad community service groups such as the Nicollet County Child Protection team. I found Jeff to be the ideal law enforcement officer. He was knowledgeable on all the pertinent issues and trends with the various substances we have seen in our communities and maintained a realistic perspective on their impact in our area.
What I was particularly impressed with was his understanding of substance abuse and all the issues tied up in it. When we spoke he demonstrated a compassionate understanding of the stakes for the both the community and the individual.
He didn’t just want to jail the lawbreaker. He demonstrated a focus on how to keep the community safe. He supported people seeking appropriate help without compromising taking responsibility for their actions.
I was one of many community professionals that enjoyed working on projects with him. He was generous with his time and ideas and teamed well with others. I wholeheartedly support his bid to be elected Blue Earth County sheriff and believe the community would be benefit greatly from his leadership and expertise.
Michael McGinnis
Winnebago
