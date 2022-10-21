I’m writing to express my support for Jeff Wersal for sheriff of Blue Earth County.
I have known Wersal for many years personally and professionally. I was a part time jury attendant for Blue Earth County for many years. I have witnessed first hand the compassion that he has for victims of crimes and the passion he has for holding criminals accountable.
Wersal would always stop by to say hello and ask how I was doing when I was working. I also know him personally as a friend of my son-in-law, who is a current area law enforcement officer. What you see is what you get with Wersal.
He says what he thinks and is upfront and honest, even when it’s tough to hear. I appreciate that he is not a politician and that he is running for sheriff to make his community safer for everyone.
I recently read that Wersal has the support of all of the Blue Earth County deputies. He would make a terrific sheriff and leader in the community.
Please join me in support of Wersal and vote for him Nov. 8.
Jolene “Jo” Brown
Mankato
