I retired from the Blue Earth County Sheriffs Office approximately four years ago after serving 32 years, the last 20 with Blue Earth County.
I’m writing this letter in support of my friend Jeff Wersal on his bid to be the next sheriff of Blue Earth County.
I worked with Wersal throughout most of my career with Blue Earth County watching him start as a deputy and quickly being promoted to lieutenant after serving just five years. It was clear to all that he was a leader and well liked and respected by all in the law enforcement community.
He is a natural born leader which is why the deputies union has voted to 100 percent back Wersal as their choice to lead the office in the future.
For the last eight years, he has lead the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force as a lieutenant with the Blue Earth County Sheriffs Office. His strong stance on crime and compassion for the victims will serve to be a great benefit for the residents of Blue Earth County.
Wersal is the best cop I have ever worked with. His work ethic is infectious, and those under his command tend to flourish.
What I most appreciate about him is you don’t have to wonder where you stand with him. He is honest and to the point when dealing with people.
I worked with both candidates in my time with Blue Earth County and I feel Wersal is the clear choice for sheriff.
Dave Karge
Mankato
