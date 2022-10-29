I am writing this letter to show support for candidate for Blue Earth County sheriff, Jeff Wersal.
I have known Wersal professionally for nearly a decade, working with him and the Minnesota River Drug Task Force, of which he is the commander.
I work as a drug investigator for the Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office. Wersal has always been someone that our agency can rely upon for assistance.
We are a smaller agency, so we often lack the resources and expertise to accomplish all our missions. He has always been a phone call away for me. He and his agents have done so much over the years to help us take drugs, guns and dangerous individuals out of our communities.
I have always been impressed with how Wersal and his agents are always on the leading edge of identifying crime trends and creating new methods to combat them. Considering this, it is even more impressive that he and his agents will always take the time to assist an agency like ours. His work and assistance have surely made our communities safer.
Wersal is a leader, and someone who is fully committed to whatever task is put before him. His agents are always top-notch, and I believe this reflects his leadership directly. I am confident that Wersal is the type of leader who is committed to hard work, public service and making our communities safe.
These traits will serve him, and Blue Earth County, very well as sheriff.
Jayd Soderholm
Cottonwood County
Sheriff’s Office
