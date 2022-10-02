I am writing to express my support for Jeff Wersal to serve as the next sheriff for Blue Earth County.
I have known Wersal since he was very young and have watched him throughout his law enforcement career succeed by working his way up the ranks. He values family and is a servant leader.
I was elected sheriff in Nicollet County in 1995, and during that time, Wersal became a member of the Sheriff’s Reserve. I later hired him as a part-time jail dispatcher.
During this time, I witnessed honesty, integrity and loyalty. He always respected his co-workers, and they respected him. I also had the privilege of awarding Wersal a scholarship from the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association while he was studying law enforcement at Minnesota State University.
Wersal went on to serve as officer for the North Mankato Police Department and in 2002 became a deputy for Blue Earth County. In 2015, he accepted the position of lieutenant, frug force commander at Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.
Wersal has experience in investigations, patrol and administration. He has the core qualities, the experience and enthusiasm needed to serve as an exceptional sheriff for Blue Earth County.
Because of his experience in all aspects and his work ethic and devotion to law enforcement, he has my support for sheriff.
In closing, I urge the voters of Blue Earth County to cast their vote for Wersal for Blue Earth County sheriff to continue effective leadership and a safe community.
Jim Kollmann
Retired Nicollet County Sheriff
North Mankato
