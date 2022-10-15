I am the current president of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Union, Law Enforcement Labor Services Local 127. I am writing to inform readers of our recent endorsement of candidate Jeff Wersal for the office of sheriff in Blue Earth County.
I first want to bring your readers up to speed about the process used when we endorse a candidate. A vote is taken by members to endorse any candidate for a specific office.
A vote was taken by members and returned a unanimous decision to hold a forum to possibly endorse a candidate for sheriff in Blue Earth County. Both candidates for sheriff were invited to participate in a forum where they presented ideas and answered questions from members.
A meeting was held after the forum where members voted to endorse a specific candidate or to endorse neither. Of our 22 members, 18 were able to attend the forum.
Members voted unanimously to endorse Jeff Wersal.
We do not take this endorsement lightly. Our group has never officially endorsed a candidate or needed to support a candidate because Brad Peterson has held this position for 28 years.
We feel that Wersal is the best candidate to lead the sheriff’s office now and into the future. He has shown that he is caring and compassionate about his co-workers and the public. He will also hold employees and criminals accountable.
Wersal is the leader that the sheriff’s office and the citizens of Blue Earth County need and deserve.
Jase Guetter
Mankato
