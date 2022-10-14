First of all, I would like to congratulate both sheriff candidates on their professionalism in their campaigns.
Our state and federal candidates could learn a good lesson from Jeff Wersal and Paul Barta. Both candidates have demonstrated real professionalism while campaigning.
I have worked with both men and they are both gifted lawmen. You only have to open the pages of The Free Press to see the affect Wersal has had on our community as leader of the drug task force. It also speaks volumes that he has been endorsed by the deputies' union.
Wersal is very involved in the communities that he served. I see him at many community events, not just as a police officer but as a volunteer who is very involved in youth activities.
We all know that our young people are our future, and Wersal is a clear role model for them.
As a former deputy sheriff and county commissioner, I know that being accessible 24 hours/seven days a week is an important part of the job, and I know that Wersal will do that.
Please join me in electing Wersal as our next Blue Earth County sheriff.
Will Purvis
Vernon Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.