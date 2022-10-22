My family and I are happy to support candidate Jeff Wersal for Blue Earth County sheriff. My family has gotten to know him over the last 20 months after my grandson, Travis Gustavson, died of fentanyl poisoning Feb. 24, 2021.
Wersal was there. He was professional in doing his job; but he was also compassionate to my daughter, Kim, Travis’s mom. She had just lost her son, and Wersal treated her, and the situation, with respect.
I don’t know how she got through that night, but I do know that Wersal helped her. He is a great listener. When you are talking to him, you know he is listening and if there is a follow up needed, you know that he will follow through.
He is always ready to step up and support any endeavor to advocate for our young people; and he works tirelessly to share awareness to our community of the dangers our kids face every day.
He has led the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and worked relentlessly to get the dealers and suppliers, and the deadly substances, off our streets and out of our neighborhoods.
I know that he will take that experience and leadership into working on all public safety issues in our county.
I encourage you to join us in voting for Wersal on Nov. 8 to be the next sheriff of Blue Earth County. He would serve the people of our communities with leadership, dedication, knowledge and hard work.
Nancy Sack
Vernon Center
