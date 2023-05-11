May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As such, we must now, more than ever, face the fact that, for a vast majority of neurominorities, mental health professionals cause a lot of harm.
Indeed, pathologizing different neurocognitive styles is just as fascist as pathologizing different sexual orientations. As historian Edith Sheffer substantiated, “Asperger’s diagnosis of autistic psychopathy emerged from the values and institutions of the Third Reich.”
Further, as neurodivergent philosopher Robert Chapman elaborated, “the Nazi Party subscribed to a Social-Darwinist ideology that drove them to categorise and attempt to eliminate what they considered abnormal behaviours.”
Today, behaviorist practitioners use “planned ignoring,” a technique taken from Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), the basis of modern conversion therapy, to reduce what they deem “inappropriate behaviors” and “increase social skills.”
To quote autistic advocate Kieran Rose, “Social skills training is an imposition of one culture over another.” Additionally, autistics aren’t the only neurominorities who’re made to assimilate to neuronormative culture.
Kinetics, in Thomas Armstrong’s words, “are labeled with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and medicated with Ritalin or other psychoactive drugs. These drugs alter their brain chemistry in such a way that they can adapt to the rules that society imposes on them.”
What’s more, per Plurality Resource, “The recommended treatment for DID,” the pathology assigned to plurals, “is integration of individuals into a single person, which many plurals regard as repulsive and upsetting, if not impossible.”
Enter neurodivergent-affirming therapy.
Just as queer-affirming practitioners seek to help ace or trans people liberate themselves from internalized queerphobia, neurodivergent-affirming practitioners, as Nick Walker articulated, “seek to help autistic or bipolar people thrive as autistic or bipolar people, finding ways of living that are more in harmony with their natural neurological dispositions, and helping them to heal from internalized oppression.”
Replacing — not combining — ABA and its derivatives, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), with the minority stress model would allow aspiring therapists to understand that autistic sensory perception exceeds that of the general population.
We exist in perpetual overwhelm because, as trade unionist Janine Booth demonstrated, “Capitalism rapidly intensified the sensory environment, generating much more light and noise than previous societies, particularly in big cities.”
Non-pathologizing sensory integration therapy (not to be confused with integrating plurals into singlets) would benefit autistic kids immensely, as would a non-pathologizing Internal Family Systems (IFS) approach, particularly for those who’re plural.
Abolishing behaviorism, an expensive discredited pseudoscience, would save taxpayers tons of money, thereby raising Minnesota’s already staggering budget surplus. Alas, just as the political system leverages “ex-gay” leaders to justify gay conversion therapy, the Autism Industrial Complex (AIC) absorbs autistics who support “special education” despite the fact that, as Alfie Kohn wrote, “The field continues to be marinated in behaviorist assumptions and practices….”
I spent much of 2022 meeting with members of the DFL Party, including Gov. Tim Walz, to educate them on the need to dismantle the AIC. Eventually, I realized that the DFL is just the AIC with different letters.
Disturbingly, Walz’s executive order restricting conversion therapy in 2021 was never enforced against the aforementioned bigoted practices. Nor did the recently signed bill banning conversion therapy include protections for neurominorities, many of whom identify as LGBTQIA+ due to neurocognitive differences in how we experience and embody gender, sexuality, and romance.
Conservatives use the pathologization of neurodivergence to justify trans genocide, which is entwined with what I call neurocide. There’s no queer liberation without neurodivergent liberation, both of which are imperative to human emancipation. Anybody who doesn’t accept this and act accordingly is what I term a neurodivergent-exclusionary radical feminist, or NERF.
I was shell-shocked when MSU President Edward Inch, in the process of reading my doctored question during last month’s Town Hall meeting, omitted Ireland’s declaration that ABA and Positive Behavior Supports (PBS) are human rights violations. Saving face, Provost David Hood maintained that MSU supports ABA because the American Psychological Association recognizes it as a “treatment.”
In a 2015 press release denouncing discrimination against autistics, the United Nations asserted, “Such practices — justified many times as treatment or protection measures — violate their basic rights, undermine their dignity, and go against scientific evidence.”
“Behavioral health” is dehumanizing. Neurotypical-washing history doesn’t scrub the blood off anybody’s hands.
Bruce W. Wenzel is a graduate student in sociology at Minnesota State University and lives in Mankato.
