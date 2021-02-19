For common citizens, behavior is regulated by laws. The enactment and application of those laws are guided by our Constitution. Unfortunately, two good lawyers can take a phrase from the Constitution and interpret it two completely different ways.
It is important to remember that what is legal is not the same as what is just. At the end of the day, the best regulator of right and wrong is one’s conscience.
Last week the world watched a man, with no conscience and all the lawyers that money can buy, get away with murder.
Shame on him. Shame on us.
Patrick Duenwald
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.