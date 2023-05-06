I recently read "White Supremacy Triangle: A Covert & Overt Beast" by Dr. Nicole Caridad Ralston and was troubled by the content of the curriculum, which was presented to one English 10 class at Mankato West High School.
As a concerned community member, speaking out against discriminatory practices in our schools is essential.
The curriculum presented in English 10 raises questions about whether District Policy 604, which mandates a non-discriminatory instructional approach, was followed. In addition, the use of paternalistic interventions, which can be based on assumptions about what is best for people of color without considering their individual needs and experiences, is concerning.
Furthermore, the teachers claim that "Make America Great Again" and "All Lives Matter" constitutes covert white supremacy. This raises concerns about the neutrality of the curriculum. A balanced presentation of all aspects of an issue is essential and valuing the lives and individuality of all students should be the focus of any curriculum.
In light of these concerns, the curriculum presented in English 10 should be removed from classrooms. Mankato West's principal, the district's director of teaching and learning, and the superintendent should not approve similar discriminatory curricula in the future.
Furthermore, the parents of students in this one English 10 class should be made aware that this curriculum was taught. There should be more transparency on student performance, budgets and safety throughout our district.
In conclusion, I urge the school district to take action to address the concerns raised by the curriculum presented in English 10. It is crucial to discourage a system that erects double standards and creates a hostile working and learning environment.
Julie Strusz
Mankato
