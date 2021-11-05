Tom Hagen forwarded to me a copy of an email he received from Councilmember Jim Whitlock, because Whitlock wrote about me in that email. With his disparaging words, Whitlock made it perfectly clear how he felt about the efforts people put into attending and participating in council meetings.
While Whitlock felt it safe to voice his personal opinions via email and Facebook, I suggest he review the North Mankato City Council Handbook — especially the following sections:
IV. Role of an individual city council member:
“City council members are expected to conduct themselves in their personal life in a manner that does not reflect poorly on the city or themselves as a member of the governing body.”
X. Code of conduct:
“The professional and personal conduct of council members must be above reproach and avoid the appearance of impropriety. Members should refrain from abusive conduct, personal charges or verbal attacks upon the character or motives of other members of the council, boards, commission, staff or the public intended to disrupt and not further the city’s business.
“Each member supports the maintenance of a positive and constructive workplace environment for city staff, private citizens and businesses dealing with the city.”
Whitlock states he tunes us out, unable to tolerate the three minutes each person is allowed to speak during public forums. How many other taxpayers is he ignoring? This behavior disqualifies him as fit for public office.
The City Council members should be made up of open minded and professional people. I suggest that council members encourage Whitlock to resign his position as a council member because his personal opinions plainly and surely reflect the fact that he violates conduct required for quality public service.
Barbara Church
North Mankato
