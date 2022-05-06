OK, so now the Supreme Court of the United States is on track to make it illegal to terminate pregnancies.
Great.
I assume this means that we are going to support sexuality education, contraceptives, health insurance, family planning, parental leave, infant and toddler health care, child tax credits, working families tax credits, affordable housing, parenting education, adoption and foster care, quality early childhood education, child care assistance, nutrition assistance and community education.
Those resources will help decrease decisions to terminate pregnancies.
Thank you.
Elizabeth Sandell
Mankato
