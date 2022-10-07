I am writing in support of Ryan Wilson for state auditor. As a grandparent and patron of Mankato school District 77, it has been refreshing to see Wilson focus on the issues that matter to Minnesotans.
He regularly discusses how, as state auditor, he would prioritize bringing transparency and accountability to our schools so that local communities can know where their money is going — whether it's being spent on classrooms and learning or on administration and bureaucracy.
This message resonates with me because, as a former teacher of 42 years, the quality of education is one of the most important things for our country. The school district regularly asks for the working man's money, which we supply through referendums in the hopes that it goes toward improved learning.
We never really know if it actually makes it to the classroom.
A recent report in another state showed that almost 50 percent of spending was not making it into the classrooms, but instead to administration and bureaucracy. Why don't we know that here?
We need Wilson as our state auditor so that we can know where the money intended to help our children is going. Transparency should be demonstrated to those who pay the bills for public education.
Leroy Vetsch
Mankato
