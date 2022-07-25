Dear Matt Birk and national right-to-lifers: The most important thing a woman does for her children is to give them life. The most important thing a woman does for the world may be something else entirely.
Being a scientist was Marie Curie's greatest contribution. Being a Supreme Court justice was Ruth Bader Ginsberg's. And yes, Peggy Flanagan's greatest contribution (so far) has been to be the first indigenous lieutenant governor in Minnesota.
Women are not just conduits to bring men into the world to do great things. They are also vehicles of greatness in and of themselves. Women can do both, just as men can be fathers who also do important work outside the home.
By Julie Quinn
Le Center
