Feb. 1, midmorning, I was waiting for a green light at the downtown intersection of Warren and South Front streets.
A young 20-something man in a van to my right suddenly jumped out of his vehicle. He ran toward the sidewalk. A man was helpless, his hand-operated wheelchair stuck in thick slush on the slant where the sidewalk meets the street. The wheelchair's back wheels were spinning, digging a deep trench in the slush.
The young man unsuccessfully tried to lift and push from the back of the heavy wheelchair. I was about to assist when a 30-something woman ran between my car and the van. She was wearing khaki pants and a crisp, white long-sleeved shirt with a medical logo.
I didn't move on the green light. The woman was partially in the crosswalk. Cars were lined up to South Riverfront Drive.
Not one person honked or in any way displayed displeasure or frustration.
The woman grabbed and pulled the front of the wheelchair. The young man lifted and pushed from behind. The wheelchair was freed. The man in the wheelchair safely crossed Warren Street.
I rolled down my passenger window to thank these good people.
I heard the young woman say to the young man: "The world needs more people like you."
Gloria Jeanne Epp
Lake Crystal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.