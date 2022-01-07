Thank you for highlighting the work of Katy Wortel in the article "Green Activism" Monday.
What feels like small steps and changes in our present environment will result in gigantic steps and changes for our future generations' environment.
I love that you give a voice to those that are passionate to restoring our precious ecosystem.
Thank you, Katy Wortel. You are an inspiration to those of us that also struggle with cleaning up our planet.
Kris Fuller
Sherburn
