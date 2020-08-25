I read with interest your article in Sunday’s Currents section of The Free Press regarding the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and women’s right to vote. However, I was extremely disappointed that you chose to omit important and critical information.
In 1869 — 50 years before the 19th Amendment — the state of Wyoming was the first place in the world that gave all women the right to vote. That is as much a part of the women’s suffrage movement as anything else in your article.
As a Wyoming native, I was sad you chose not to mention that fact.
Connie Haugen
North Mankato
