I found Roy Heilman's article on yellow bass in the Fairmont lakes very interesting and well-written, but I don't believe the species is "looming" a threat to the Blue Earth River drainage.
I strongly believe that yellow bass were native to the Blue Earth River in the past. When I was a kid in the 1950s they were fairly common around the Jones Ford bridge, but certainly not overpopulating.
In those days the Blue Earth ran clear as a trout stream between big rain events. If yellow bass can make the river a home in its current state, my hat is off to them.
Eric Hammar
Mankato
