By now, you have probably seen or heard that the Mankato Family YMCA is looking to fill our soon to be open chief executive officer position. Current CEO John Kind will be retiring in July, leaving us with a significant void to fill. The void is not just at the Y, but it’s a void for the Greater Mankato community.
John has been a dedicated CEO for the Y for over 14 years, and he has overseen several key matters during his tenure. These include remodels, growth in membership to over 10,000, expansion research and leading the Y through a global pandemic that caused many other YMCAs to close their doors for good.
Now, we have an opportunity in front of us. The Board has initiated a process to find the next CEO prior to John’s departure. We have worked with staff and key community stakeholders to identify crucial traits that the next CEO will need to lead the Y into the future.
The successful candidate will develop and implement a strategic plan, improve operating performance and lead fiscal management. The next CEO will position the Y as a vital partner for community change, build and lead a strong staff team and maintain as well as develop existing and future facility development and expansion.
The candidate who will rise to the top will be someone who believes in the mission of the YMCA and is motivated to serve the community above self. They will strengthen the foundation of the community through Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility — the Mankato Family YMCA’s key focus areas. The candidate needs to possess strong leadership skills and must be willing to engage staff, members, donors and the entire community.
The organization is filled with mission driven staff. They believe in the cause and they work hard each day to provide the necessary programs and services our community needs and has come to expect from the Y. Staff are continually looking for ways to increase and improve programs offered while maintaining a tremendous service level.
The Y is in a good financial position and is well supported by our community, our members and our endowment fund. The assistance we received during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed our doors to remain open while staff were able to pivot and close gaps in the community caused by the pandemic. The Y is moving in the right direction financially and we expect the next CEO to continue in the right direction.
The Board is active and engaged, and we are looking forward to the future of the Y with the next CEO. We realize the impact our decision will have on the organization and community, but we are up to the challenge. While we are conducting a nationwide search, we also believe there are highly qualified candidates within this community who will come forward in this process.
If you, or someone you know, may be interested in learning more about the Y, the vacancy or the process, please visit www.mankatoymca.org for additional information. Please keep in mind that the process closes for resumes on April 24 at noon.
We are forever grateful to John for the tireless efforts he gave to improve the Mankato Family YMCA while working to improve the greater community through involvement in many other service organizations. When you see John in the community, please recognize and thank him for his service to the Greater Mankato community. We wish John nothing but the best in retirement, just not quite yet!
Matt DuRose is the YMCA Board chair and deputy director for the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
