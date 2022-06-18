How many more shootings will it take until something will be done?
Young people are legally purchasing guns with the intent to kill or they are taking guns from their families' homes.
According to The Washington Post, the average age of shooters is 16. The average cost of an AR-15 is between $750 and $1,250.
We have a well-regulated militia called the Army, the Air Force, the Marines, the Navy and the Coast Guard. There is no need for these guns.
Americans are killing Americans.
There is no question about having the right to own guns. No one is threatening to take your pistols, hunting guns, target shooting guns or antique guns. I and many others are asking to ban AR-15 rifles — the gun being used by teenagers to kill children, teachers, shoppers and church attendees.
These guns shoot bullets at a rate of 45 shots in one minute. DNA had to be used to identify children at Uvalde.
Maybe before purchasing an AR-15, the purchaser should have to look at photos of those children.
Beverly Stoufer
Mankato
