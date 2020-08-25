To the young people who have supported Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, do not be disappointed and discouraged.
Even though you think highly of their idealism and progressivism, you must still get out and vote. Do not sit by the sidelines.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are moderates, strongly supported by Sanders and Warren. They need to be elected. They can bring us out of the darkness, heading toward a better light of hope and a future filled with possibilities.
What you need to do is to get involved in the political process to work for your goals as represented by Sanders and Warren. Get appointed to government committees, run for office — school board, city council, and county commissions. Take your ideas and voice to the public square serving your community.
Reach for a brighter light for your family, your community, your nation.
James and Diane Stenson
St. Peter
