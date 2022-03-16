We have seen the courage of the Ukrainian people as they put up a strong fight against the powerful Russian forces. Among them is a great man and hero, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
In a situation like this, most leaders would have fled — but not him. He fights alongside his people. When the United States offered to evacuate him, he said "no."
"The fight is here," he said.
Zelenskyy said he needed anti-tank ammunition, not a ride.
Although we don't know what fate awaits him and the nation of Ukraine, no one can have any doubt that he is indeed the Winston Churchill of Ukraine and of our time. He is an inspiration to all around the world.
It would make me very happy if I could have the honor, privilege and pleasure of meeting Zelenskyy and shaking his hand.
To President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine: God always be with you.
Brent Waldner
Mankato
