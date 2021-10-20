As the St. Peter mayoral election approaches, I have questions for two candidates.
For Shanon Nowell, what have you done for the community while serving on the City Council? I have watched the council meetings and haven't seen anything tangible. Actions always speak louder than words.
Finally, you attended City Council meetings virtually, yet, attended other meetings in person and unmasked. Despite professing the importance of masking, you appeared on PBS' Almanac unmasked. This begs the question whether you will lead by example or hypocritically by demonstrating that rules apply "for thee, but not for me."
For Ed Johnson, during your four years on the City Council what original ideas have you presented to solve a problem, add to a solution, or demonstrate out of the box thinking? As I've observed from the City Council meetings, I have not seen anything other than your agreement or disagreement with council decisions without articulating any specifics.
This passivity may have served you on the City Council; however the position of mayor demands critical thinking and problem-solving skills. If this is your behavior on the council I would ask, "What makes you qualified to assume the position of city mayor?"
St. Peter needs a mayor that is passionate, competent, experienced and committed to preserving the city’s cultural integrity. The choice is obvious. Vote for Chuck Zieman.
Eric Litynski
St. Peter
