Kurt Zins would be a great county commissioner representing Nicollet County District 5.
I’ve known Zins for more than 45 years and know him to be reliable, conscientious, and dedicated to his values. He’s always been a conservationist of land and wildlife.
Zins even worked for our company for a time and excelled at being a team player interacting with our employees immediately. The job required him to travel a multi-state area learning different markets, products and different customer bases that helped him be successful.
As a business owner, Zins is used to dealing with many different issues and customer types daily. He’s good with people of all walks of life, including young people, which is an asset.
As a commissioner you’ll find him to have a high degree of common sense and thoughtfulness on each issue.
Dave Holcomb
Nicollet
