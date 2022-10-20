A few weeks ago, I received a call from my brother Kurt.
I immediately thought something terrible had happened and that he had been tasked with making the call to deliver the bad news. As siblings, we get along just fine, but we don’t always keep in touch on day-to-day matters.
His reason for the call was to request a photo shoot. He had decided to run for Nicollet County Commissioner, and he needed a professional headshot. Without hesitation, I said, “Absolutely!”
I no longer live in Nicollet County, so I cannot cast my vote for him. But if I did, I wouldn’t hesitate to vote for him.
Yes, he is my brother, and since we are family, we are under a certain obligation to support each other. For me, it’s about much more than that.
When I was 18 and Kurt was 17, I was diagnosed with leukemia. After my first rounds of chemotherapy, it went into remission, but this only lasted three months. My doctors at the Mayo Clinic decided a more aggressive treatment was necessary.
A half-matched bone marrow transplant was scheduled for May 2, 1985. At that time, Kurt was a senior in high school, and without hesitation, he donated his bone marrow.
I can’t speak with great familiarity about his plans as a Nicollet County commissioner, but what I do know for sure is the size and scope of his generous heart. In trying times, some people will stand with you and Kurt is one of those people.
Wendy Zins
Minneapolis
