I am proudly supporting Kurt Zins in the upcoming election for Nicollet County commissioner District 5.
As a past mayor of Nicollet, I have had the privilege of working beside Zins and witnessing his hard work and dedication to the community. This includes his willingness to step up, understand the issues, listen and be a part of key decisions and solutions.
His commitment and dedication to serving others continued through 21 years of service on the Nicollet Volunteer Fire Department.
As a fellow Nicollet business owner, Zins also has first-hand knowledge of the local community. He understands the challenges of local businesses and knows the benefit of developing strong relationships.
Zins is a prime example of the leadership we need in our county, especially with the challenges we face going forward. He is the candidate best qualified for the job with the experience and knowledge to understand the decisions that impact all our citizens.
Mike Mans
Nicollet
