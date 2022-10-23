I would like to offer my support and recommendation for District 5 Nicollet County commissioner in the upcoming election. Kurt Zins will have my vote.
I have known Zins my entire life and am confident that he will be productive and responsible, while making decisions in favor of stability, growth and forward thinking about what’s best for Nicollet County.
As a lifelong resident of the county where I want to live and raise my family, I am thankful to have someone who cares about the people living here and who will take the job seriously.
Please join me in voting for Zins for District 5 Nicollet County commissioner.
Kaitlin Forst
West Newton Township
Nicollet County
