Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 46 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&