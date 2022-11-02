Kurt Zins is the county commissioner that Nicollet County needs.
As a resident here in Nicollet, I’ve seen firsthand that Zins is a true fiscal conservative. He has continued his family's business which has been engrained in the farming industry in Nicollet County for four generations.
Zins cares deeply about Nicollet County and this community. He is always available and very approachable to any resident who has anything to discuss.
As a business owner in Nicollet for many years, I've watched our county taxes increase substantially. Zins' opponent claims to be fiscally responsible but his voting record says otherwise.
He has voted for a tax levy increase every year he has been in office. Additionally, he has voted for an increase in elected officials salary, wheelage and sales tax.
You are what your record says you are and Zins' opponent is not fiscally conservative.
We need someone who will keep spending in check and Zins is the person who will do it.
Jeff Holmin
Nicollet
