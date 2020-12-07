I am a subscriber to The Free Press. My payment for six months is $158.94. Every day you have "more online" on the front page.
Often it is something I have no interest in. The one on Tuesday, Dec. 1, I was wanting more.
I'm 75 years old and I have no computer and would have trouble using one.
I paid $158.94 recently for another six months. I'm on Social Security so that is expensive for me.
Seeing "more online" feels like you are cheating me out of news I want more of. You are a newsPAPER. Put it in the paper or do not tell me what I am missing.
Doug Erickson
Eagle Lake
