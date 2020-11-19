Having served on the All Seasons Arena Board for six years (2013-2018) and being chairman for four of those years, I feel compelled to comment on the recent fiscal agent/management change of the ASA.
Assigning Mankato to take over the management and the duties of fiscal agent of the All Seasons Arena only makes sense, and I highly embrace this transition.
ISD 77 has done an outstanding job for the ASA Board for 40-some years. While ISD 77 never was considered an “owner,” it invested heavily in expansions, provided manpower, oversight, guidance and insurance while at the same time being one of the largest “customers” of the ASA paving the way for this ultimate transition for the ASA Board, which has evolved to be a highly coveted regional joint powers entity.
People need to know that the ASA, with a mere $40,000-a-year subsidy from its owners, “cash flows.” The ASA Board employs and pays for the manager’s salary and benefits, all expenses, all utilities, and all maintenance.
During my tenure we established three monetary funds for our excess revenues. These funds were a five-month business continuation operating reserve, a capital improvement fund and lastly a restricted reserve fund.
In so doing, we bought and paid for with cash a new, state-of-the-art electric Zamboni. We repaired the roof, parking lot, locker rooms, refrigeration, lighting, etc., with cash. We paid off, with cash, a $60,000+ street assessment when the city reconstructed Pohl Road. We also paid for a study that was initiated by local advocates for a third sheet of ice, who later expected the ASA Board to pay $25,000 for the study … in cash.
We were able to accomplish all of this without going to the owners each time an expense occurred seeking additional revenue to cover said expense.
So while the ASA Board has now unanimously approved the transition of “management” to the city of Mankato, it will be smooth, because the ASA Board and its extremely qualified manager remain in place.
New efficiencies will soon be recognized in the more cost-effective scheduling of ice time at both the civic center and the ASA. New revenue streams may exist with insurance now being covered under Mankato’s policy verses the IDS 77 policy. More efficient use of civic center and ASA employees acting in unison instead of separate entities will evolve.
However, it is critical for the ASA owners to be united in the preservation of this Joint Powers Agreement. This agreement was formed over 40 years ago as a model that picked up the pieces of a failed “for profit” ice arena.
The partnership was developed because it was highly recognized that this facility was truly a regional asset. Subsequently, the ownership was based on the population census and reviewed every five years to be fair to each participating jurisdiction.
Today there are five owners: Mankato 66.597%, North Mankato 21.883%, Skyline .473%, Blue Earth County 6.523% and Eagle Lake 4.524%. This is the formula used to determine the share of the $40,000 operating subsidy and long term debt for each.
These numbers do not truly represent the entire picture. Please note the $40,000 is only a yearly expense against operations and does not address the elephant in the room — bonding for expansion and major repairs necessitated by federal and state mandated refrigeration compliances in addition to user growth and inadequate ice time for youth hockey/figure skating.
The ASA owners have retired the debt from the previous expansions and renovations but will soon need to take on considerable debt that is mandated very soon. Again, it is critical for the owners to remain united for the most cost-effective and responsible means to bond and to fairly spread those costs on a proportionate basis that correlates directly to each jurisdictions demographics/user potential.
Thank you, ISD 77, for being a crucial partner to the ASA from the early years on. Also thank you city of Mankato for agreeing to transition this important Joint Powers Agreement into the future. Well done.
Bob Freyberg is past ASA board chairman and council member for the cities of Mankato and North Mankato. He lives in North Mankato.
